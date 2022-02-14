Derek Medved Says Farewell, Council to Begin Reviewing 27 Applications Received

At his last council meeting tonight, Medved thanked his fellow councilors and the public for what he called the honor of a lifetime.

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth closed applications for City Councilor Derek Medved’s Councilor-At-Large seat at 4:30 today and will now start reviewing the almost 30 candidates who applied.

So far, 27 candidates have filed for the open seat, including community leaders like Pez Davila, and former City Councilor Noah Hobbs.

At his last council meeting tonight, Medved thanked his fellow councilors and the public for what he called the honor of a lifetime.

“It’s an honor when a community supports you and lets you represent them day in and day out,” he said

Medved recently announced that he was stepping away from the role two years early so he could focus on his growing business of gas stations around the city.

“And I said, ‘it is ok to step back.’ And I want everybody young old whatever it’s not quitting it’s just changing course,” said Medved.

“And that’s what I look to do is change course for this endeavor and not say goodbye but we’ll see you later,” he said.

City Council will start holding interviews on the 24th, then have a special meeting at the end of the month to narrow down the top three candidates to the one they see best suited for the role.