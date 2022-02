Duluth Police: Suspect Robbed CVS With Knife

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say they responded to a call of a suspect robbing the CVS on East Superior Street while armed with a knife on Monday evening.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. that an individual had robbed the store of cash after demanding employees hand it over.

It’s unclear how much money was stolen, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Police say it’s early in the investigation and more information will be released later.