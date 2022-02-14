Knowing Your Neighbors: Soundtronics Aims to Brings Better Sound to All Types of Rides

Owner Dustin Mishler enjoys helping people find their sound, tires, and lighting, whatever they want to trick out their rides.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Every car ride is better with some sound, and a new store in Superior is helping drivers bring some beats to anything that rolls.

“It’s more of a want than a need I guess more so stuff that people enjoy more so than a necessity definitely,” said Dustin Mishler.

Mishler came back to his Superior roots to set up shop after working on his own, and at a store in Hermantown.

“I’ve lived in Superior my whole life and wanted to be a more, bigger part of the community,” he said.

So at the beginning of February, he opened up Soundtronics on Belknap Street offering audio and accessories for cars, UTVS, motorcycles, boats, and more.

“When a customer comes in I’ll try to get a feeling for their budget first and then their wants like what their goal is with the whole setup and then we can usually find something, something that’s going to suit everybody’s needs and wants,” said Mishler

These speakers aren’t your run-of-the-mill, desktop, or portable kinds.

Depending on the vehicle, and how much of a punch customers want their sound to pack, the build can be complicated.

“Depends on how big you go on some vehicles we add multiple batteries to handle it,” said Mishler, “again just people enjoy it. There’s a big following for it.”

And Mishler enjoys helping people find their sound, tires, lighting — whatever they want to trick out their rides.

“That’s the best part when people are happy when they leave because obviously like I said it’s more of a want than a necessity so it’s nice to see people enjoying what they spend their money on,” he said.

Mishler says soon customers can get their gear fully installed at his shop.

“Right now just selling we can assist in installs too right now we have a deal worked out with another local shop to do discounted installs at that location until we got everything up and running here 100%,” he said.

Because he says a ride isn’t complete unless people can hear you coming from a mile away.

“Work hard and play hard,” he said with a grin.

Soundtronics is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 6, and Saturdays til 4.