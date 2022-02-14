Locally Laid Egg Company ‘Scrambling’ For More Egg Cartons

WRENSHALL, Minn.- A Northland egg farm has found itself in a bit of a scramble, in desperate need of egg cartons due to the supply chain crisis.

Locally Laid Egg Company out of Wrenshall goes through hundreds of cartons a week.

But now they’re running out, and not sure how they’re going to fill their orders this week.

Since the pandemic, all paper products — not just toilet paper — have been at a premium, including cartons.

“Bigger egg farmers certainly get their turn first so us mid-size company we’re kind of way in the back of the line,” said Lucie Amundsen, Marketing “Chick” for Locally Laid.

So the farm is asking people to drop off their old cartons at either of the Duluth Whole Foods Co-Op locations.

“This Duluth region has been so good to Locally Laid I almost hate asking for anything,” Amundsen said, “but we are really grateful and folks love to recycle so I hope we can provide more opportunities for that.”

The company is working on getting a carton drop-off location in the Twin Cities as well.