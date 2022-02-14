One Dead in Cass County Mobile Home Fire

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – One person is dead following a Sunday morning fire in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews responded to reports of a mobile home fire around 12:23 a.m. Sunday on US Hwy 2 in rural Bena.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished fire crews performed a search of the residence and found a deceased person inside the residence.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.