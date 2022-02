Prep Girls Basketball: Cromwell-Wright, South Ridge Pick Up Section Wins at Home

The Cardinals and Panthers improved their positions in the section bracket.

CROMWELL, Minn. – The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team scored early and often as they picked up a big section win over Cherry 72-33 Monday night.

In other action in Section 7A, South Ridge handed Chisholm their first section loss of the season 69-67.