St. Luke’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates announce New Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s revealed that it’s OB/GYN department will be moving into a new space next year, opening January of 2023.

The $4.5 million dollar upgrade will be located on the third floor of St. Luke’s Lakeview building with double the space that the department has now. A few upgrades of the new space include a larger lab, an increase in exam rooms from 15 to 24, and breastfeeding pods for new mothers.

With the improved size and layout, the space will be able to accommodate more patients and create a smoother workflow for staff.

“It’s really exciting to have this actually happening because we’ve been talking about this for years and I think our patients have wanted this for us as well as other care team members at St. Luke’s. Being up on this third floor, a beautiful view, and I think patients will just be more excited also because we’re gonna have so much more light and higher ceilings and all those things that just create a more positive environment for people to be in,” OB/GYN Associates of St. Luke’s Physician, Dr. Claire Mallof says.

This project has been in the works for many years and construction will begin this spring.