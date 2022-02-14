SUV Hits Corner of Lazy Bear Restaurant, No Injuries

BARNUM, Minn. – Authorities say there were no reported injuries Sunday morning after an SUV experienced mechanical issues striking a parked vehicle and the building of the Lazy Bear Restaurant in Barnum.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call around 10:46 a.m. on Sunday reporting that a vehicle had struck the Lazy Bear Restaurant building.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by a 40-year-old female experienced mechanical issues when pulling into the Minit Mart Gas Station parking lot.

According to reports, the vehicle experienced issues with its accelerator and steering wheel causing it to hit an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and then strike the corner of the restaurant building.

The parked vehicle was subsequently pushed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the parking lot.

Both cars and the restaurant suffered damages.

No people were injured in the incident.

Authorities say no criminal charges are being pursued in the incident.