UMD Engineering Students Offering Chocolates Made in an On-Campus Lab this Valentine’s Day

The students were able to model the chocolate-making process starting with cocoa beans they harvested themselves.

DULUTH, MN – Several chemical engineering students at UMD have created a chocolate lab to put some of the concepts they have learned to practical use.

The lab itself comes as a surprise to many who venture through the halls of the engineering building.

“People don’t look at us engineers as, like, happy go lucky engineers. They look at us like, ‘You guys like math, right?’ But we get to come in here, have a good time, and make really awesome food for people, do it in a safe way so that we can make sure that they understand that us engineers just aren’t about our chemicals, we really do like what we do,” said chocolate lab monitor Henry Thomas

While the students usually enjoy their sweet creations themselves, they do sell some to the public a few times a year and Valentine’s Day is one such occasion.