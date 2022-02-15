City Crews to Clear Parking Lanes on East 3rd Street Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth crews will be clearing parking lanes by pushing snow back beginning tomorrow, February 17.

Crews will start on East 3rd Street at 21st Avenue East and work towards Mesaba Avenue.

No parking signs have been posted along the route.

Crews will begin working at 7:00 a.m. and hope to finish by 3:30 p.m.

Depending on weather conditions and time availability, the City says it hopes to widen parking lanes on other streets in the vicinity of 3rd Street in the weeks to come.