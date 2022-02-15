Duluth Man Arrested After 3 Armed Robberies In Two Days

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police arrested a 25-year-old Duluth man Tuesday after two armed robberies near each other – one at Walgreens on East Superior Street and the other at the nearby Jimmy John’s in the Plaza Shopping Center.

The arrest also comes just one day after an armed robbery at the CVS on East Superior Street.

Duluth police believe the armed robberies at Walgreens and Jimmy John’s were committed by the suspect under arrest after interviewing him and witnesses at both businesses.

It is not yet confirmed whether the suspect committed the armed robbery at CVS.

Authorities say a knife was used in all three incidents and cash was demanded. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is being held on two preliminary charges of armed robbery. FOX 21 will name the suspect when formal charges are filed.