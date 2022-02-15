Duluth Marshall, Proctor/Hermantown Set to Meet Up in Second Straight Section 7A Title Game

The section 7A championship between the Mirage and Hilltoppers is set for this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was just about a decade ago that Duluth Marshall was part of the co-op with Proctor/Hermantown. But now, these two programs have become rivals and will meet up for the second year in a row and third time in the past four years with a trip to state on the line.

“When I was playing here it was all three schools so it’s really cool to see, they add another competitive team to the section,” Proctor/Hermantown head coach Emma Stauber said.

“All of these kids know each other, they play summer hockey together and it’s just what kind of makes rivalries so fun is sort of knowing everything about that team, on and off the ice,” Duluth Marshall head coach Amanda Boulier added.

In the section semifinals, the Hilltoppers scored five goals against a tough Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defense and that gives them confidence going into this rematch against the Mirage.

“We finally got to show what we were made of and it’s rewarding,” Duluth Marshall defenseman Emily Etter said.

“To be able to put up five on them really speaks to some of the offensive depth within our team,” Boulier added.

The Mirage know they have a target on their back as the defending class A state champions and have used that pressure to their advantage, once again earning the top seed.

“It’s definitely hard and pushes us to be our best. We know that Marshall will be coming for us so we just have to all come together as a team and we’ll get through it,” Proctor/Hermantown defenseman Sophie Parendo said.

“I think at the beginning it was tough because you have those expectations. Over the last second half here since Christmas we’ve been doing really well and we’ve had a lot of confidence,” Stauber added.

Both teams are preparing for a battle in the section championship on Wednesday night, as they say the talent level and rivalry in the Northland continues to grow.

“We’ve got a strong section and to see them the last couple of years is obviously makes it fun but it’s anyone’s game,” Stauber said.

“Every game is a chance to prepare and that would be a chance for us to prepare to win a state title. We have great competition up here and that would just prepare us to be able to go into state feeling pretty confident,” Boulier added.

The section 7A championship between the Mirage and Hilltoppers is set for this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.