Duluth Sport Show Returns to the DECC this Weekend

DUUTH, MN – The 55th annual Duluth Sport Show returns to Duluth this weekend down at the DECC. This year the show organizers are bringing in new vendors and products along with a lot of new features that will require some planning ahead to experience them all. While the Sport Show includes plenty of family activities such face painting, a trout pond, and Wild World of Animals, it is an opportunity to see and touch all the hunting, fishing, camping, and travel equipment that goes along with experiencing the outdoors.

“Everybody loves to see, feel and touch items and this is just a great way for people to come on down, see what’s new, and meet those vendors one-on-one and make that connection for this year, or even setting up future sales. It means a lot to people to get to know what’s behind the product. It’s great to be back here at the DECC. It feels good and everybody’s excited to be back,” said show manager Chris Navratil.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday and admission is $10 for adults 18 and over and $6 for children 6 and up. More information can be found on their website.