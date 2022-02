DULUTH, Minn. – A water main break created quite a mess Tuesday near UMD.

Some cars near the break got covered in muddy water and ice.

The break happened in the morning hours on the 100 block of West College Street.

Water service was restored to the neighborhood by around 2:30 p.m.

A city spokesperson said crews brought in a steamer to melt away and clean off all that ice and mud of the affected vehicles.