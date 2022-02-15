Lake Superior College Hosts Spring Student Success Day to Support Students

DULUTH, MN – Lake Superior College held their spring Student Success Day today, which is held every semester to help the students succeed not just academically, but also personally. Businesses and organizations from the community come to the event to provide LSC students with information about services and opportunities that would be of interest to them.

“We have a lot of different local businesses, but also non-profits, charities, 4-year colleges as well. And then we have lots of our student clubs as well. There are all sorts of reasons why they’re here, so, whether it’s to reach out to our students to show them what they have on offer, what’s available to them, to support them academically or in life. They also have part time jobs available, and things really for our students,” said Nicola Scott, director of the Tutoring and Learning Center at LSC.

In addition to the tables set up by various organizations, various sessions were also held for interested students covering topics such as academic success, finances, well-being, and fitness.