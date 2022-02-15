‘Loaf And Ladle’ Opens In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A new restaurant has opened in downtown Duluth with a focus on as many homemade menu items as possible.

Loaf and Ladle is located on the 200 block of West Superior Street.

Cook Cody Packingham said they’re right now focusing on quick and easy lunch options for workers downtown while changing the menu seasonally to keep it fresh.

“As far as lunch goes, catering to the people who want something quick, in and out, sandwiches, soups, salads, that kind of stuff. Fresh, made from scratch,” Packingham said. “Today we have a turkey bacon brie sandwich. We have a whole bunch of different mac and cheese.

Loaf and Ladle will also be creating take-home meals kits.

They plan to have dine-in options down the road and even a late-night menu for the bar crowd.