Officer in George Floyd’s Killing Testifies About Training

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A former Minneapolis police officer on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights has testified about academy training that included handcuffing drills in which knees were used to restrain people.

Tou Thao said Tuesday that using knees was not unusual during training.

He’s charged along with J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who also said they’ll testify.

The three are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care while the Black man was handcuffed, facedown as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 2020 killing. The prosecution rested its case Monday after three weeks of testimony.