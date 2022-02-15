Prep Boys Hockey: Superior Wins Playoff Opener; Grand Rapids, Duluth East Win Season Finales; Duluth Marshall Falls at Home

It was a great night on the ice for the Spartans, Hawks and Greyhounds.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In the opening round of the WIAA boys hockey playoffs, the Superior boys hockey team knocked off Tomah/Sparta 4-0 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena. The Spartans move on to face Eau Claire Memorial in the regional title game.

On the final day of the regular season for Minnesota prep boys hockey, Max Plante would score the game-winner to give Hermantown the overtime win over Grand Rapids 3-2, Duluth East closes out their regular season with a home win over St. Cloud Tech 3-1 and Duluth Marshall falls in their home finale to Forest Lake 7-4.