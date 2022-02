Prep Girls Basketball: Grand Rapids, Proctor Extend Winning Streaks

The Thunderhawks were winners on the road, while the Rails took care of business on their home floor.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up their 12th win in a row as they defeated Bemidji 61-56 Tuesday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, it was Proctor getting a big section win over Mesabi East 79-46.