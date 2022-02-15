Sandy Hook Families Agree to Settlement With Gun Maker

(AP) – The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington over how it marketed the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting and alleged the company targeted younger, at-risk males in its advertising.

Remington had denied the allegations. A news conference was planned later Tuesday morning with some of the plaintiffs.

