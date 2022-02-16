Duluth Polar Plunge Set for Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – The 21st annual Duluth Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, February 19, at Park Point Recreation Area.

Over 500 people are expected to take the plunge into Superior Bay starting at 2 p.m.

“Everybody that has raised $75 for Special Olympics is going to have that opportunity to run out, jump into the lake, and come back out,” says Duluth Police officer Mike Thamm. “Get a nice shirt for free.”

The COVID pandemic has shut down nearly all programs for Special Olympics, given that many of the participants have pre-existing conditions. Plans are in place to resume them once COVID case numbers ease.

“The program has really slowed down,” says Thamm, “so now it’s important for us to help out, get some money back in the coffers again, and get the programs up and running for equipment, facility rentals, transportation, etc.”

The Duluth Polar Plunge has raised over $2.4-million over its past 20 years, which has all stayed with the Minnesota Special Olympics program. Thamm credits everyone who has donated and participated over the years for this amount, no matter the weather. “Sometimes we haven’t had good weather for it, but lately, now that we have moved it to February it’s a lot easier to handle the cold outside, and we’ve got the tents to keep everybody warm.”

In addition to the plunge, there will also be a 5-K run starting at 9 a.m. along Minnesota Avenue. Duluth Police say traffic will be limited along the roadway as runners are taking part, which is expected to ease after 10 a.m.

More information on this year’s Polar Plunge Duluth can be found here.