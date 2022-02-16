“Haitian Temptation” Al Sands Preparing for First Fight in Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Haitian Temptation” Al Sands is getting ready for a main event fight Friday night at the Grand Casino in Hinckley. This will be his first fight in over two years and in that time, he’s gotten COVID twice and had several fights cancelled due to the pandemic.

“This country goes back into lockdown. That country goes back into lockdown. We’re in lockdown. There’s no gyms that can stay open and it’s really made training tough. So we’ve really had to put the irons to the fire for this last training camp and we’ve done so and we’ve done a great job,: said Sands.

Sands is currently training in Barnum at Jimmy “The Bull” Barnes’ gym Front Street Training Center. And now that it’s fight week, Sands is ready to take things up a few more notches.

“We’ve put all this hard work in. We’ve run our miles. We’ve lifted our weights, gone through our rounds of sparring. And we have put in miles to go from gym to gym to get different looks and different experiences, things like that. And it all comes down to this one last week of focus and timing and really just being the best version of ourselves to put on a great show,” Sands said.

Sands will take on Marcus Oliveira for the American Boxing Federation USA Cruiser Title. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell is at 7 p.m.