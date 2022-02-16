Hermantown Native Darian Gotz Talks First-Ever Collegiate Goal for UMD

DULUTH, minn. – Saturday’s UMD men’s hockey game was a big one for defenseman Darian Gotz.

The Hermantown native scored his first collegiate goal for the Bulldogs, which would go on to be the game-winner in the 3-2 victory over Denver.

“I’m not a huge goal-scorer. To be honest, I kind of leave that up to my d-partner. That’s more Kaiser’s style. But yeah, obviously it’s kind of a weight off your shoulders. You wait for it to happen. But yeah it was pretty exciting,” Gotz said.

“Great to see, timely, huge goal for us. We were able to hold them off in the end so good for him. Hopefully, it builds his confidence, too, from that aspect of it,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

Gotz and the Bulldogs will be back at home this weekend for a big series against North Dakota.