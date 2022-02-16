Local Veterinarian Launches New Service, ‘Ask Vet Christine’

Dr. Christine Wickenheiser is Looking to Help Animal Owners as a Shortage of Workers Hits the Veterinarian Field

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many to adopt animals, but the amount of veterinary staff in the Northland has remained the same.

Dr. Christine Wickenheiser has developed a solution to combat the shortage of vets. She recently launched a new service called, ‘Ask Vet Christine.’

Vet Christine has developed an online platform intended to give ongoing professional advice and support, triage recommendations, wellness care, and product recommendations for dogs, cats, pocket pets, and non-poisonous reptiles.

“Ask Vet Christine is not intended to take away from your routine vet visits,” said Wickenheiser. “Instead, it is designed to supplement and help provide answers to those after-hours and weekend questions that arise regarding your pet’s health, wellness, and behavior.”

Click here to learn more information about the service.