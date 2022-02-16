Police Ticketing, Warning Truckers To Leave Canada’s Capital

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Police in Canada’s capital are telling protesting truckers who’ve paralyzed the city for more than two weeks that it’s time to leave.

Ottawa police began handing out notices and threatening arrests Wednesday near the Parliament building.

Authorities are warning truck drivers that they could lose their licenses if they don’t go now.

The protesters decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions have jammed the streets of the capital since late January.

The warnings from police come just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave authorities clearance to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.