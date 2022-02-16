Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Tops Duluth Marshall to Win Section 7A Championship

Reese Heitzman scored twice and Abby Pajari recorded a 19-save shutout.
Sam Ali,

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Reese Heitzman scored twice and Abby Pajari recorded a 19-save shutout as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Duluth Marshall 3-0 Wednesday night in the Section 7A championship game.

Izy Fairchild also scored for the Mirage, who now await the seedings for the state tournament which will be announced this weekend.

