Prosecutors Reduce Requested Sentence for Ex-cop Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.

Kim Potter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter.

In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of just more than seven years – which is the presumed penalty under state guidelines — would be proper.

Potter’s attorneys are asking for a lesser-than-usual penalty or a sentence of probation only.