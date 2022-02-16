Report: Vikings Finalizing Deal With Rams’ OC Kevin O’Connell To Be Next Head Coach

The Super Bowl is over, the 2021 NFL season is done, and it appears that the Minnesota Vikings have their next head coach in place.

The Vikings have not made anything official as of Tuesday morning, but according to an ESPN report, the team plans to introduce Kevin O’Connell as the next head coach on Thursday. The Vikings’ ownership group fired Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman on Jan. 10, after an 8-9 season and missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year and the third time in four seasons.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired in late January to replace Spielman as general manager.

O’Connell reportedly emerged as the favorite after the Vikings held an in-person interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at TCO Performance Center on National Signing Day. Harbaugh decided to return to the Wolverines’ program. The Vikings’ management team flew to L.A. to interview O’Connell, the Rams’ offensive coordinator while preparing for the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings also held in-person interviews with Raheem Morris and Patrick Graham.

Tuesday night, Ian Rapoport with NFL Network reported the Vikings and O’Connell are finalizing his contract, and the deal will be official soon.

The #Vikings and #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell are finalizing their deal for him to be their new coach, source said. Announcement coming. Press conference planned for Thursday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2022

O’Connell will come to Minnesota as a Super Bowl champion after the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings missed the NFC Playoffs five times in eight seasons under Zimmer, winning two playoff games.