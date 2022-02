St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball Drops Season Finale to St. Olaf

Nick Carlson and Noah Winesett each finished with 14 points as the Saints wrap up their season with a 5-20 record.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off St. Olaf as they fell 91-74 Wednesday night at Reif Gym.

