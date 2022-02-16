The DECC is Holding Weekly Open Interview Sessions to Fill a Variety of Positions

DULUTH, MN – The DECC is currently looking for new employees to fill a variety of positions and every week they are holding open interview sessions for the public. For those who are interested in working at the Entertainment Convention Center, it is as simple as coming in, filling out an application, and having the interview with no appointment needed.

“We have a slew of really fun positions for people to come get. You can easily get to our application. It’s a simple application, we really paired it down. You can come in, get an interview, talk through all the positions we have. It’s a really fun place to work, in that you particularly, you’re working in entertainment, and so there’s the buzz of a show, or you can just feel the vibrations coming from AMSOIL Arena. You just never have the same day twice,” said communications director Lucie Amundsen.

Positions they are looking to fill include guest services, cooks, and servers. These open interview sessions are every Wednesday from 11:30 until 1:00 and will continue until April 6.