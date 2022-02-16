The Family Favorite Trout Pond is Ready for this Weekend’s Sport Show at the DECC

DULUTH, MN – Vendors and features continue to arrive at the DECC to set up for this weekend’s Sport Show and that includes one of the more popular attractions, the trout pond. This annual favorite is fun for all ages and everything you will need is provided for you at the pond.

“The trout pond has been here, I think, as long as the Sport Show’s been going here. It’s a family tradition, a lot of people look forward to coming. The parents come with their kids. What’s really cool is when you see a little kid catch their very first fish. Just the excitement that they experience from catching that fish. But it’s just really good family wholesome entertainment,” said trout tank operator Kevin Vogel.

Tickets for the trout pond are 3 dollars per person, or if you bring your kids to one of the Fishing Clinic sessions, they will leave with a free ticket to the trout pond. They will also be entered into a raffle for a “fishing box bundle” compliments of Marine General that includes a fishing rod, tackle box, and a life jacket.