UMD’s Zach Stejskal Returns to Action After Battle with Cancer

For his stellar play, the NCHC named Stejskal the honorary Goaltender of the Week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in November, UMD goalie Zach Stejskal revealed that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

And after weeks of treatment and rehab, the Cohasset native was back in action this past weekend after Ryan Fanti was pulled from Saturday’s game against Denver due to a stomach bug. And Stejskal would fill in admirably, helping the Bulldogs pick up a crucial road win over the Pioneers.

“Ryan kind of was telling me before the game he wasn’t feeling well, so kind of all the way through that first period I kind of knew I was going to go in because he was hurting in warm-ups and hurting during the first period. But obviously, really excited I got that opportunity for sure,” Stejskal said.

“You get ready for practices and prepare yourself to be ready to play when called upon. And that’s what I think is cool about Zach. He’s just kind of gone about his business and he’s worked hard. He’s added workloads every week to get to a point where he feels comfortable,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Stejskal made 20 saves in two periods of work. It was his first action since October 15th against Michigan. And not only was it a big victory in terms of the NCHC standings, but an emotional win as well for the team.

“When this stuff happens, you don’t know, right? You don’t know if you’re going to play. You don’t know how well you’re going to play, how you’re going to get through it. You appreciate every day, and now he gets an opportunity to go in there and win. Yeah I think for our whole team, it was a little bit emotional,” said Sandelin.

“It was a tough few months there obviously. Kind of the unknown was the scariest part. But honestly, the guys on the team helped me through it the whole way through,” Stejskal said.

For his stellar play, the NCHC named Stejskal the honorary Goaltender of the Week.