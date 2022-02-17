City of Duluth to Light Enger Tower Red, White, and Blue for Team Shuster

DULUTH, Minn. – Tonight, the City of Duluth will light Enger Tower red, white, and blue for Team Shuster as they head into the bronze medal game.

“Team Shuster is a part of the Duluth community,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said. “They are not only incredible athletes, they are also valuable members of our community. Seeing them compete again at this level is remarkable and exciting. While we can’t be in China to cheer them on, lighting Enger was a way that we could show them that we are watching and cheering them on from home.”

Team Shuster won the first Olympic gold medal in curling for the United States in 2018.

Enger Tower will stay lit through Sunday to recognize all of the athletes, coaches, and staff from Duluth, current University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) athletes, UMD alumni, and College of Saint Scholastica alumni that participated in the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

“The City of Duluth is so proud of the athletes, coaches, and staff who competed in this year’s Olympic games,” Mayor Larson said. “It has been fun to see the community rally together to support those who are from our community, used to live here, or are going to school here. The support we have seen is a testament to how Duluthians lift up one another. It’s just what we do.”