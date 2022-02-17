Duluth Man With Vintage Mazda Does Well In Florida Drag-And-Drive Races

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man who went down to Florida to participate in the “Sick Week” drag-and-drive races ended up doing very well.

Michael Janousek brought his 1988 Mazda RX-7 convertible down south earlier this month.

It wasn’t an easy 36-hour trip, as he hit a massive snowstorm while traveling through Illinois with the race car in a trailer.

The car had a cracked inner cooler during the races, which made the performance of the engine a little weaker.

He ended up placing first in his division for non-V8 stick shifts, and second overall for stick shifts.

“It was a huge feat, I mean there were so many people that didn’t even think that this car was going to be competitive or finish,” Janousek said. “And I get that a lot, so I’m always the underdog, and to be able to really show up and have people say they’re worried about what I’m going to do, and that they can’t believe how competitive the car is. And for how much coverage and support that we got as the event progressed and went on, it was unbelievable, unbelievable.”

Janousek says about 240 of the 340 cars that competed were able to finish the series of races, and adds that he will definitely return to the event next year.