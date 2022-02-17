Duluth Toastmasters Club #1523 now at the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Duluth Toastmasters #1523 held a open house Thursday to introduce its new location.

Before the pandemic, the club had held it’s meetings at the Historic Old Central School in Duluth, and now they have a new home at the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce.

One of four clubs in Duluth, Toastmasters is an organization that strives to improve skills such as public speaking, leadership, and communication.

Holding an open house wasn’t just a way to show current members the new digs, but an effort to introduce the public to what the club is all about.

“It’s really fun to have new people come and just watch them grow and develop, and the transformation that they’re able to speak and not hide behind a book, but have a voice. Toastmasters is a place that you find your voice, you’re able to share your story, and be yourself and connect with other people,” Duluth Toastmasters #1523 President, Katy Hursh says.

The club meets twice a month, on the first and third Thursday at 6:15 PM in person at the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce and online via zoom.