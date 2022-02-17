Jay Cook State Park Among Parks, Trails Open For Free Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re feeling a little cabin fever and looking for something free to do this weekend, Jay Cook State Park is the place to be.

This Saturday, Jay Cooke and 70-plus Minnesota state parks and trails will be open to enjoy at no cost.

It’s a seasonal offering to help get people out to explore what the parks have to offer — not just during the summer.

“Even if you sit in our heated picnic shelter in front of the fire place playing board games and reading a book, it’s a different point of view, right?” said Kristine Hiller, the park naturalist at Jay Cook State Park. “Check out the swinging bridge when it’s frozen during the winter time or take a hike on one of our trails. Get out and explore. It’ll make the winter go that much faster if you come on out.”

Jay Cooke offers trails for hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fat tire biking.