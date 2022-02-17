More Offensive Weapons Stepping Up for UMD Women’s Hockey

The Bulldogs have scored 110 goals through 30 games, their highest total in five years.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team has been on an offensive tear this season.

The Bulldogs have scored 110 goals through 30 games, their highest total in five years. And after getting most of that production from their top line, several players have stepped up to provide more offensive firepower.

“When you come at them in waves and they have to worry about every single line on the ice, that’s a dangerous team to play against. I know when we play against teams, we have eyes out for certain players knowing that they’re able to score. But when a team has to do that every single time a different line steps on the ice against us, that’s dangerous,” said forward Naomi Rogge.

“I think it helps because the pressure is on the first line and I think that can be taxing. And so when other people can step up and they’re more than capable and they can play the games that they’re capable of, I think that’s awesome,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

UMD will close out the regular season at home this weekend against St. Cloud State. Puck drop Friday is set for 3 p.m.