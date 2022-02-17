Morehouse’s Hat Trick Helps Superior Girls Hockey Advance to Section Semi-Finals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Keely Morehouse finished with a hat trick as the Superior girls hockey team defeated Northern Edge 6-4 Thursday night in the WIAA regional finals. The Spartans move on to face Hayward in the section semi-finals Tuesday night.

On the boys side, the Spartans upset #2 ranked Eau Claire Memorial 3-1 at Hobbs Arena. Superior will face Chippewa Falls in the section semi-finals Tuesday night.