Prep Boys Basketball: Hibbing Earns Road Section Win over Hermantown, Superior Shoots Down Proctor

The Bluejackets got a big win on the road, while the Spartans were victorious at home.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Ayden McDonald finished with 40 points as the Hibbing boys basketball teams earned a big section road win over Hermantown 76-61 Thursday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, Superior knocked down 20 three-pointers to get the home win over Proctor 97-26.