Seedings Announced for Section 7A/AA Boys Hockey Playoffs
First-round games take place this Saturday and quarterfinals are Tuesday, February 22nd.
DULUTH, Minn. – The section playoffs are here for Minnesota prep boys hockey. Here are the brackets:
SECTION 7A
#1 Hermantown vs. #8 North Shore/#9 Ely
#2 Duluth Denfeld vs. #7 International Falls/#10 Moose Lake
#3 Rock Ridge vs. #6 Hibbing/Chisholm
#4 Proctor vs. #5 Greenway
SECTION 7AA
#1 Andover vs. #8 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton/#9 Duluth Marshall
#2 Grand Rapids vs. #7 Duluth East/#10 Northern Edge
#3 Blaine vs. #6 Coon Rapids
#4 Forest Lake vs. #5 Anoka
