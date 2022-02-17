Seedings Announced for Section 7A/AA Boys Hockey Playoffs

First-round games take place this Saturday and quarterfinals are Tuesday, February 22nd.

DULUTH, Minn. – The section playoffs are here for Minnesota prep boys hockey. Here are the brackets:

SECTION 7A

#1 Hermantown vs. #8 North Shore/#9 Ely

#2 Duluth Denfeld vs. #7 International Falls/#10 Moose Lake

#3 Rock Ridge vs. #6 Hibbing/Chisholm

#4 Proctor vs. #5 Greenway

SECTION 7AA

#1 Andover vs. #8 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton/#9 Duluth Marshall

#2 Grand Rapids vs. #7 Duluth East/#10 Northern Edge

#3 Blaine vs. #6 Coon Rapids

#4 Forest Lake vs. #5 Anoka

