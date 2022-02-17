Truckers Hold Their Ground Despite Threats of Crackdown

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada’s capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions aren’t budging and bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown.

The nearly three-week faceoff in Ottawa seems to be escalating as busloads of officers arrived Thursday near Parliament Hill.

The city’s interim police chief says action is imminent. Protesters have besieged Ottawa for nearly three weeks in a demonstration that has shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following.

Police did make at least three arrests just before nightfall Thursday around Parliament Hill, but officers were not moving in force on the demonstrators.