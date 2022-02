UMD Basketball Teams End Home Schedule with Wins Over Bemidji State

The women's team extended their win streak to 12 straight, while the men ended the regular season undefeated at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team picked up their 12th straight win as they defeated Bemidji State 76-54 Thursday night at Romano Gym.

As for the men, Joshua Brown and Drew Blair each scored 20 points as the Bulldogs topped the Beavers 88-73.