Yeti Hunt is Back on Saturday, February 19th

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re outside exploring Duluth’s parks this weekend, you may want to watch out for a Yeti.

The Yeti Hunt, put on by the Duluth Parks and Rec., is back this Saturday. Clues of where to find it will be posted on the Parks and Rec Facebook event page throughout the day, with the first clue being released at 10 a.m.

With 129 parks in Duluth, there are plenty of spots to explore and seek out the creature.

“It’s just a fun thing to do, Yeti’s are a really, I feel like a very Minnesotan thing to talk about, especially in the winter time. We don’t have as much snow as we’ve had in the past, so hopefully he’ll be in a place that people don’t have to tromp too far into to find,” Duluth Public Information Officer, Kate Van Daele says.

Once you find the yeti, you can take a picture of it and tag the Parks and Rec Facebook page to be entered to win a prize. Winners will be announced after the final clue is released at 3 PM.