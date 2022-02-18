2nd Graders Mush in 14th Annual ‘Ikidarod’ at North Shore Community School

2nd graders pulled their classmates on sleds along the trail on the environmental charter school's 40 acre-land.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the season of mushing but for one annual Duluth race Friday it wasn’t dogs pulling sleds.

North Shore Community School ran the 14th annual “Ikidarod” race.

Educators say for the past month they’ve been tying geography, math, and science lessons to a sled dog theme as well teaching students about John Beargrease and the Iditarod.

Now they get outside and run a race like a real sled dog team.

“The kids remember this I still have kids coming back from doing it a long time ago so just learning that school doesn’t always have to be inside the 4 walls of the classroom that we can learn outside and have lots of fun and apply what we learned,” said Anne Lampela, 2nd Grade Teacher.

3rd graders who missed last year’s race due to covid were allowed to run this year as well.

And just like real sled dogs the teams came back from their run riding the adrenaline rush.

Musher Svea’s favorite part of the race? “Going up the hill,” she said, “I don’t know ’cause we went fast.”

Meanwhile Quinn loved, “probably the checkpoint where we got snacks and drinks,” he said.

And to the future “Ikidarod” mushers who watched them Friday? “That you’d love it when you are in 2nd grade,” Quinn said.

Roughly 20 parents volunteered to help with the event this year.