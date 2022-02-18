Biden Is ‘Convinced’ Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion of Ukraine, saying Friday he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.

Tensions are spiking along the militarized border with attacks that the West called “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.

The Kremlin has announced massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and Putin has pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

Biden reiterated his threat of massive economic and diplomatic sanctions.