Champion’s Choice Turkey Calls at the Duluth Sport Show

DULUTH, Minn. – It was the second day of the Duluth Sport Show at the DECC on Friday, and venders there were excited to share their outdoor passions.

Champion’s Choice Turkey Calls, a first time vender at the Sport Show is a company who makes custom turkey calls by hand. The booth demonstrated how they work and sound.

Owner Anthony Meyers is a five time turkey call contest winner, each of which he won with his own custom calls, and says he wants to keep his business something personal for people.

“The biggest reason I like to do these shows is because I can communicate with my customer, I build relationships with them, and I like to see them come back to my booth. And, I can get feedback and hear their success stories. To me, I mean, that’s huge,” Champion’s Choice Turkey Calls Owner, Anthony Meyers says.

The Duluth Sports Show continues through Sunday at the DECC.