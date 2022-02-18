Minnesota’s Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer.

He was 59.

Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post on Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully last night.”

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019, shortly after he began his first term, and just a couple of months after he married Carnahan, then state chairwoman for the Minnesota Republican Party.

He underwent immunotherapy at the Mayo Clinic.

The treatment knocked back his cancer enough that doctors felt safe taking out his affected kidney in 2020, which he said removed an estimated 99% of cancer in his body.

But he announced in July 2021 that his cancer had returned.