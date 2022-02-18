No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Superior Salvation Army Store

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Authorities in Superior say there were no injuries reported after a car crashed into the Salvation Army store Friday afternoon.

According to police, the driver, a 70-year-old woman, told officers she was attempting to park in front of the store when her car “went forward suddenly” and crashed into the storefront.

The Salvation Army Superior Facebook page posted Friday afternoon that they would be closed for the remainder of the day due to the incident.

Authorities say the driver did not report any injuries but was taken to Essentia in Superior as a precaution.

No one in the store was injured during the incident.