No One Injured After Car Smashes Through Salvation Army Thrift Store

It shattered to full glass window panes and a piece of the structure as well as some shelves and inventory.

SUPERIOR, Wis- No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Superior Police Department, the 70-year-old driver told officers she tried to park in front of the store on Belknap Street when the car went forward suddenly and burst through the front of the store.

It shattered to full glass window panes and a piece of the structure as well as some shelves and inventory.

A manager in the back thought the crash was snow thunder.

“She said the crash sounded so loud it sounded like it was thunder and it rattled the building,” said Capt. Jasen Elcombe, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army.

And a customer inside got out of the way in just the nick of time.

“We had customers shopping in the store just before this incident happened and she was standing right inside the window and had just come around the corner headed towards our register when the car came through the window and just moments before she would’ve been hit

No one was injured. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Staff said they plan to open their regular hours from 10 to 5 tomorrow while they work on replacing those windows.