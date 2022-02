Power Play The Difference as UMD Men’s Hockey Falls to North Dakota

Blake Biondi, Dominic James and Kobe Roth each scored for UMD, who will look to split the series Saturday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team allowed three power play goals as North Dakota knocked off the Bulldogs 4-3 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

